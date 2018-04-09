Of ‘surgical strikes’ and sundry threats!

Friendly Fire

Khalid Saleem

A recent news item claiming that New Delhi was rife with ‘rumours of surgical strike’ should be legitimate cause for concern. As if the frequent and unprovoked violations of the Line of Control were not enough, hawks in India appear to be clamouring for upping the ante. Time may be at hand for saner elements on both sides to take a balanced view and opt for a positive approach to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

The Kashmiri resistance is well into the fourth generation and this should logically provide wholesome food for thought for all, in particular India’s policy makers; their over-worked propaganda machine notwithstanding. The message of the new generation of Kashmiris should be loud and clear. People of the valley appear in no mood to allow outsiders to play ducks and drakes with what is, after all, their fundamental right to decide their own future – a right that was solemnly pledged to them by the international community as well as the governments of India and Pakistan.

The matter that should be cause for concern for all right-thinking people is that every time the Kashmiri youth rise up to assert their fundamental right of self-determination several do-gooders in our blessed land crop up in an effort to claim a share in the pie. It is about time that these entities realised that their ham-handed ‘efforts’ have had the effect of diluting the Kashmiris’ cause rather than bolstering it.

A cursory glance over the shoulder would highlight the fact that the somewhat meandering course of the ‘quest’ for a settlement of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute has exhibited several ups and downs – more downs than ups. For one thing, the pre-democracy dispensation in this land had been ‘threatening’ time and again to spring a surprise on an unsuspecting public. The reader may recall that the oracle of the time – personified in the person of the then Foreign Minister – had promised to produce a rabbit out of the bilateral hat at short notice. But, regrettably it never came to pass. And an expectant populace felt badly let down!

Then, there was the occasion when the then Commando/General/Boss-man drove one and all green with envy when he opted to announce to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Parliament during his umpteenth tour abroad that, “the world may see the resolution of the Kashmir dispute earlier than expected”. It left one wondering as to why the President/General did not consider the audience back home fitting to spring this ‘surprise’. However, it was hardly for us – lesser mortals – to reason why. If the big man felt at his most loquacious among the Iberians so be it. What hurt the common man was the fact that none of these optimistic claims was backed up by the facts.

The man in the street has ever been at a loss as to what to make of it all. For a period, there was a modicum of optimism that matters might be sorted out. But, despite the crowing of a section of the media that Pakistan and India will be “back on the peace track”, from all indications the so-called peace process in effect started to look more and more like a circular track leading to nowhere in particular. Lest the Jammu & Kashmir issue get beclouded in the mist of the inane verbiage, one would crave the indulgence of the reader to recap a few facts of life relating to this (undoubtedly international) dispute.

It needs must be stressed that the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is not all about ‘territory’. It is concerned, rather, with the denial of the fundamental rights, including the right of self-determination, to several million people of that state. As history is witness, this right was solemnly pledged to them not only by the governments of India and Pakistan but also by the international community, through the United Nations.

The right of self-determination under international law is a secular concept. India’s attempt to give religious connotation to the Kashmiri freedom struggle was, and is, meant essentially to divert international attention and to discredit what is pure and simple an indigenous movement of the Kashmiri people to demand their inalienable right as solemnly pledged to them by the international community. Be that as it may, the ‘issue’ remains snugly ensconced on the backburner, except when stoked off and on by the people – and the genuine leaders – of Jammu & Kashmir (may their tribe increase!).

Of late, certain people who ought to know better have not been making the right noises in so far as the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is concerned. This is a tad unfortunate, to say the least. Granted that the resolve of the people of this land to back the struggle of the people of Jammu & Kashmir should not be seen to slacken, but then histrionics is no way to express it. Generations of Kashmiri people have made, and are making, tremendous sacrifices in the course of their struggle and it just would not do to let them down.

The International Community, on its part, needs to recognise – and resolve to honour – its own solemn commitment. It would not be just – nor indeed fair – to sacrifice the inalienable rights of a people at the altar of economic expediency. For far too long have the flashpoints strewn around the globe been ignored by the United Nations! It is high time that ethics rather than expediency took over as the controlling force in international affairs. Or is that hoping for too much?

— The writer is a former ambassador and former assistant secretary general of OIC.