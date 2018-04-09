Of jinns & Peers!

M Ibrahim Tariq

The other day, while I was sitting near a group of Pakistani expatriates, I overheard them conversing about an important topic: Jinns. Each one of them shared his own unique experience of having encountered the supernatural in one way or the other. This wasn’t the first time I found myself a part of such a conversation: I had experienced these even at home. It is true that as a Muslim, one must believe in the existence of Jinn, an intelligent spirit of lower rank than the angels, able to appear in human and animal form. However, one must also think, why do most Jinns tend to possess only or mostly us, Pakistanis, and not most other Muslims living elsewhere or in the past?

When I asked a particular person what made them realise that the experience they had of waking up and speaking to themselves at midnight was an articulation of them being possessed, they told me that this diagnosis had been done by a certain Peer Sahib, whom they blindly followed given his “special relationship with God”.

It is pertinent to mention that during the medieval period in Islam, a range of philosophers, medical scientists and educationalists among other scholars made advances in their respective fields; today, if there is any field most Pakistani Muslims are advancing in, it is superstition. To realise why we are the usually the unlucky ones to be haunted and possessed, we need to understand the reasons that cause people to blindly validate clerics, who would use their impressive but authoritative style to feed flawed interpretations of the Quran and Sunnah in order to gain fame or superiority. From my understanding, the reasons for this blind reliance are the lack of two: healthcare and education.

A recent research study showed that every fourth Pakistani suffers from a psychiatric disease. Amongst major psychological diseases is Schizophrenia, which is characterised by abnormal social behaviour and failure to understand reality. This disease revolves around auditory verbal hallucination, the hearing of voices without an external stimulus. According to an estimate, while this symptom is experienced by 75% of schizophrenic patients, it is also experienced by 20% to 50% of people with bipolar disorder, 40% with post traumatic stress disorder and 10% with major depression with psychotic features.

Unfortunately, we often take healthcare casually, undermining the various dire consequences of doing so. While the Pakistan’s population has been increasing on a rapid pace, the country’s spending on healthcare has merely been 5% of its total health budget. It must be realised that mental illness may often cause other physical problems such as epilepsy and cardiac arrest which are greatly common amongst Pakistanis. The second core cause as I mentioned, is the ailing state of our educational system: while 22 million children do not go to school at all, only 8% of the candidates were recently able to clear the Essay Section of the Civil Service exam. While many cannot read and write at all, for those who can, the curriculum allows little room for any creative thinking or innovation as it is purely or mostly based on memorisation and rote-learning.

This failure of our healthcare and educational systems has led people to practise self-medication, whether the illness be of physical or psychological nature. While we use Panadol to cure quite literally everything including a skin rash, we find psychological solace in the sayings of our Peer. It is about time that we set our priorities straight in order to cure the shorter-term issue of psychological illnesses and eventually achieve the innovativeness similar to which the Islamic scholars of the medieval age like Ibn al-Nafis or Khwarizmi possessed. Otherwise, the Jinns are bound to haunt us.

Note: this article does not claim or enforce that superstition is unique to the case of Pakistan only: it is in fact evident around the world and comes with different terms and explanations e.g. in some countries, Jinns and peers may be called spirits and soothsayers. However, the discussion here is about the greater intensity and frequency by which it is evident in Pakistan and what may be done to decrease it, if not overcome completely.

– The author is a specialist in international politics at Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service in Qatar.