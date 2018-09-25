Of ‘—Houses’

Comment

Ashraf Ansari

Honouring Imran’s promise, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar opened the Governor House to the people for their entertainment.

But those visiting the Punjab Governor House, may also get educated on how colonial mindset of our governors in the past remained as intact as was inherited by them from their British overlords. Let other Houses meet the same fate.

House in Pakistan is a suffix that is added to names of building complexes in use by government and social elites like President House, Prime Minister House, Governor House, Chief Minister House and Commissioner House as well as Dynasty Houses. ‘Houses’ in Pakistan still reflect our colonial past and tend to create fear of the powerful.

Power structure of the British in India was a network woven around the ‘Viceregal Lodge’ in New Delhi and Shimla, residence-cum-office of the Viceroy who ruled over India as representative of the British sovereign of London. ‘The Viceregal Lodge and Governor Houses built by the British surpassed the Mughal palaces in all respects. One purpose of building such palatial structures must have been to create awe in the colonised Indians. Such buildings lost relevance with the creation of independent and democratic Pakistan. Such buildings should be used for some better purposes now.

Imran has written history by not residing in Prime Minister House.

In tandem, the governors are likely to keep away from ‘Houses’ built in colonial tradition. People may ask what real benefit would come out of such abandonment. They should realise that these ‘Houses’ create complexes in the minds of the dwellers and those served (read ruled) by them. The dwellers develop arrogance of the colonial rulers to become true successors of their white predecessors while the common people tend to feel as subjects, not free citizens of an independent state.

Now that process of ‘de-housing’ has begun at the top by no less a person than Prime Minister Imran Khan, it should be let going down to DC Houses and other houses in the government sector. The process of ‘dehousing’, though seems to be clouded by uncertainty and lack of clarity, there is a pertinent question what will be the use of the ‘houses’ when vacated.

There can be no single formula in respect of all houses. Each such house should be utilised in accordance with national or community needs. For example the President House may be turned into State Guest House, after allowing its annexe for President’s residence and office.

Governor Houses may be turned into hospitals or educational institutions or public parks. If our new government in Islamabad picks up courage to keep Imran’s promise of ‘dehousing’, a persistent colonial hangover can be removed from the culture of our elites.

If our presidents, prime ministers, governors, chief secretaries, commissioners, IGs, DCs and the like are obliged to follow the example of their counterparts in civilized countries like for example Germany, they would be residing in apartments, not in palatial buildings built on acres of land. By living in ordinary accommodations, our senior officials will not forget the fact that they are not the gora bureaucrats but public servants of a democratic country.

Before one comes out of Punjab Governor House after going around it, one feels inclined to say that the Imran government seems yet to decide about the final fate of the —— Houses. They should do it to push Imran’s promise to full fruition.

