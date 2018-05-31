OECD warns against ‘escalation’ in trade tensions

Paris

The OECD on Wednesday appealed for an end to the “escalation” in global trade tensions, as the introduction of US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports loomed. President Donald Trump announced the shock 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent duty on aluminium in March, sparking a global diplomatic tussle that sent the markets into choppy waters for weeks. The tariffs are due to enter into force from June 1, despite efforts by world leaders including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel to bring the multilateral trade system back from the brink. The EU’s top trade official earlier this week said it was unrealistic at this stage to hope for a permanent exemption for the bloc from the tariffs before they kick in on Friday. Separately, the United States is readying trade sanctions against China over intellectual property theft. Despite announcing a truce in the trade hostilities less than two weeks ago, the White House has since signalled it is ready to pull the trigger on a broad array of penalties. “First and foremost, an escalation in trade tensions should be avoided,” the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s acting chief economist Alvaro Pereira said.—AFP