Oct inflation soars to 26.6pc

Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shot up to 26.56 per cent year-on-year in October, over three percentage points higher than last month’s 23.18pc and significantly higher than the 9.2pc in the same month last year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Tuesday.

Official data showed that inflation in October rose 4.71pc month-on-month.

Pakistan continues to be in the grips of high food and transport prices, which pushed headline inflation in August to a 49-year-high of 27.26pc.