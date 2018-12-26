Oceaneering enters strategic agreement to grow asset integrity capability in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) announces that its subsidiary Oceaneering International GmbH entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with F&M Private Ltd (F&M Inspections) to explore opportunities to collaborate on asset integrity projects within Pakistan.

The aim is to provide customers with a modernized approach to delivering asset integrity services within Pakistan’s oil and gas and industrial sectors, through a full life-of-field capability that supports both CAPEX and OPEX projects in the region.

Bill Boyle, Senior Vice President for Oceaneering’s Asset Integrity Division says, “The collaboration agreement between F&M Inspections and Oceaneering establishes a holistic approach to delivering asset integrity solutions to both onshore and offshore customers in a new strategic location.

“Our global track record in managing complex integrity and inspection scopes for pipelines, coupled with F&M Inspections’ track record in-country enables us to provide a wide range of services including integrity management, risk-based inspections, and advanced and conventional non-destructive testing (NDT) across structures, pipelines and other static equipment.”

Syed Farukh Mazhar, Managing Director of F&M Inspections said, “We are extremely honored to partner with Oceaneering to provide a new approach to delivering asset integrity solutions to the Pakistan market. It provides the ability to engage with our customers early in the project life cycle, ensuring integrated project execution and leveraging next generation inspection technology and integrity management capability.

Collaborating with Oceaneering, an established and respected global energy services company, is exciting and will increase the competitiveness of both companies in the region.”

Oceaneering’s Asset Integrity team comprises over 2,100 technically-focused people servicing clients at 24 global locations.

