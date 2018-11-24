Occupational Safety and Health, main features of draft Labour Policy 2018

Salim Ahmed

Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) is one of the main features of the draft Labour Policy 2018 of the Punjab Government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf approved by the provincial cabinet.

No compromise will be made on health and safety of the labour community at Workplace making it mandatory for all the industrialists and employers to provide necessary safety equipment and environment to the labourers working at their premises.

Improving enforcement through revamping inspections mechanism will greatly help out Punjab government to ensure safety of industrial workers from diseases and accidents.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan during a meeting with German Organization GIZ led by its Director GIZ Romina here today.

Dr. Juhling and Ms Hubner were also the members of the delegation who met with the Minister Labour at Punjab Employees Social Security Institutio (PESSI) headoffice.

DG Headquarters PESSI Babar Abbas, Director Medical Nasir Jamal Pasha, Director Reforms Dr. Fatima, senior PTI leader Rana Abdul Sami and Director Admin PESSI Farhat Hussain were also present on this occasion.

Minister Labour Ansar Majeed Khan said that reform based realistic amendments have been made in the labour laws to improve the living standard of the labour community aligned with their emerging desires while also encompassing the ever long concerns of the employers.

Labour inspections and reporting system has been revamped in the new Labour Policy to ensure safety and health of workers at their work place. Employers will ensure to provide all safety equipments and environment at their work place otherwise they will not be allowed at any cost to risk the life of labourers and run their business.

Ansar Majeed Khan further said that implementation of International labour standards by capacity building of labour inspectors to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of labour inspections is another salient feature of new Labour Policy of the Punjab government.

GIZ has played a pivotal role by providing technical support and awareness through its training programmes to the Labour Department regarding preventive measures against health hazards and diseases often faced by labrourers at industrial units.

He lauded the efforts of GIZ and German government for its strong collaboration with Punjab Labour department to develop a state-of-the-art computerized data based monitoring & reporting system at workplaces to avoid any risks of accidents and further rehabilitation of industrial workers.

OSH legislation shall cover employers, workers and other in all sectors of economy as well as ILO communication and recommendations, Minister Labour concluded.

