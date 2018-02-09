Occasions, MoltyFoam announce ‘Wedding Expo’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Wedding Expo Karachi 2018 brought to you by Occasions – Events Planners & Organizers and MoltyFoam will be the first and the largest wedding show to take place in Karachi. Happening on the 17th & 18th of February’2018 at the Expo Center, Karachi, the wedding expo will bring together more than 100 brands under one roof. TWEK 2018 aims to bridge the gap between wedding shoppers and exhibitors. The Wedding Expo will not only offer buyers a range of various stalls that will facilitate them with all their wedding needs but it will also provide them with information and the right expertise needed when shopping for their functions. Celebrities like Nadia Hussain who is Event Ambassador and Supporting Partner and the spokes person at the TWEK 2018 said “Introducing the first edition of wedding expo Karachi, the team has been hard at work developing an initiative to share across the country. Come and join us to share the experience of the first ever wedding expo with our community of friends & Supporters” Hasan Zia Head of Operation and Business Development, Occasions Events Planners & Organizers said “This is a complete wedding expedition. We have, together with our team, worked very hard to bring this to Karachi and make it the first and the largest wedding show.