Obsolete syllabus

Education is the key to success. Unfortunately, quality of education is going from bad to worse in Sindh. The worsening situation is that every year CSS passed candidates ratio remains less than available seats in Sindh. The syllabus has not been revised for decades. Most of the available textbooks have lost their utility in practical life. We are living in 21st century-an era of modern technology, still, students are being taught a lesson “Miracle of Radio”.

In our educational system, the syllabus is lengthy and boring. Moreover, there is less creativity in the syllabus, and students are forced to memorize topics as it is. Creative minds are being depressed. One is unable to comprehend that why this kind of expired curriculum is running in a society where education is already in abysmal condition. Even most of the teachers have no teaching strategies and they are just busy in completing syllabus. It is pertinent to mention here that there are no basic facilities in the majority public schools which lack basic facilities, including clean drinking water, proper furniture, washrooms, boundary wall and textbooks etc.

The government must pay attention to the education sector to bring reforms. Sindh textbook board is requested to take steps for the improvement of the syllabus. The syllabus should be amended according to the modern needs. Moreover, concise syllabus and semester system in schools and colleges can be helpful for preventing copy culture. Teachers must be given teaching training so that they can impart quality education to their students.

RIAZ AHMED RUSTAMANI

Dadu

