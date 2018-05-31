Observe ceasefire

IN recent past, India has been seen resorting to incessant ceasefire violations both on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. Apart from heavy mortar shelling, Indian troops are deliberately targeting civilians with small arms while they conduct daily chores in vulnerable areas along the LoC. As of May 15, the death toll for 2018 had already reached 21, including 15 males and six females. Another 119 persons have been injured.

In this backdrop, a special hotline contact was established on Tuesday between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India in a bid to defusing the volatile situation along the WB and the LoC. According to the statement released by the ISPR, the senior officials agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and in spirit forthwith ensuring that both sides will not violate the ceasefire. Indeed the current tension on the borders serve no purpose but will only contribute to further deteriorate the bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries which are already at the lowest ebb since the installation of Modi as PM in New Delhi. While exercising maximum restraint, both the sides need to utilise the existing mechanisms such as hotline contacts and border flag meetings at the local commanders’ level in order to ensure implementation of the ceasefire agreement. At the same time the situation in the occupied Kashmir is also something that cannot be overlooked. In fact deaths of innocent people have become a routine affair in the held valley. At its meeting on Tuesday, the National Security Committee condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris but we understand that the country needs to pursue much more proactive diplomacy in order to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people. It is also responsibility of important capitals to rise above their political and economic expediency and pressurise India to stop current bloodshed in the Valley, pushing it to engage with both Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership to find a permanent solution of the decades long dispute which is imperative for overall regional peace and security. Leaving Kashmir dispute unresolved could have far more serious consequences for the region and its people.

