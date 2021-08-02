‘Obscene’ photoshoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait in Islamabad sparks online anger

ISLAMABAD – Social media users have expressed anger at a couple spotted making photos in bold dressing in front of a portrait of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam in federal capital.

The couple, who appears to be fashion models, can be seen with abnormal dressing and posing for the photoshoot at a local on Express Highway in Islamabad.

The photos drew criticism on Twitter, with users urging authorities to arrest them over disrespectful gesture.

Journalist Ansar Abbasi in a tweet has requested Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat to arrest the couple.

 

