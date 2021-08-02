‘Obscene’ photoshoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait in Islamabad sparks online anger

ISLAMABAD – Social media users have expressed anger at a couple spotted making photos in bold dressing in front of a portrait of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam in federal capital.

The couple, who appears to be fashion models, can be seen with abnormal dressing and posing for the photoshoot at a local on Express Highway in Islamabad.

The photos drew criticism on Twitter, with users urging authorities to arrest them over disrespectful gesture.

Journalist Ansar Abbasi in a tweet has requested Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat to arrest the couple.

The DC Islamabad @hamzashafqaat is requested to arrest the couple, who displayed extreme obscenity in public in the federal capital. — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) August 2, 2021

یہ ایکسپریس ہائے وے اسلام آباد پر قائد اعظم کے پورٹریٹ کے آگے جو کچھ ہو رہا ہے، ملاحظہ کریں

حد ہے ویسے بے حیائی اور بے شرمی کی۔ کون ہیں یہ لوگ؟ انکو فوراً گرفتار کرنا چاہیے pic.twitter.com/xRMRLvDnD9 — Asif Ali (@AsifAli8383) August 2, 2021