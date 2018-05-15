O’Brien, Thompson help Ireland escape innings defeat against Pakistan

Amir takes 100th Test wicket on Ireland return

Dublin

Kevin O´Brien became the first Ireland batsman to score a fifty in men´s Test cricket as the debutants avoided an innings defeat by Pakistan on Monday.

Ireland, made to follow-on, were 274-7 after 106 overs on the fourth day at Malahide – a lead of 94 runs.

O'Brien was 89 not out, having top-scored with 40 in Ireland's meagre first innings 130 all out, with Stuart Thompson (22 not out) providing good support in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 55.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir took his 100th Test wicket and for all O’Brien’s defiance the tourists remained well-placed to win this one-off match Ireland started the day on their highly creditable overnight 64 without loss.

But they lost four wickets in Monday’s first session, with left-arm quick Amir — who had both openers dropped during a brief spell on Sunday before going off with a knee problem — enjoying a burst of two wickets for no runs in six balls.

It was a heartening sign for Pakistan ahead of their upcoming two-Test series in England that will feature back-to-back fixtures at Lord’s (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).Amir, however, repeatedly limped around the field on Monday when he was not bowling. Ireland resumed with veteran opener Ed Joyce, arguably their greatest batsman of all time, 39 not out and captain William Porterfield unbeaten on 23.

At that stage they were still 116 runs behind.

The last thing Ireland needed was to gift Pakistan a wicket via a run out and yet that is exactly how an opening stand eventually worth 69 runs ended when Joyce set off for a needlessly tight single before failing to beat Faheem Ashraf’s direct hit from midwicket.—AFP