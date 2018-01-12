OBOR to open new vista for regional development particularly Asia: Rabbani

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Thursday, said that One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative would open new vista for the regional development particularly Asia. Pakistan and China share common dream for development and prosperity of Asian people, as the relationship between the two countries are embedded in history.

While talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, here Rabbani appreciated Chinese continuous support to Pakistan on International foras particularly in context of the recent tweet by the US President. It is unfortunate that a country which has borne the brunt of war on terror is being treated in such a shabby manner.

He said that Pakistan suffered tremendously not only account of human loss but also economically. Despite the onslaught by the US, President Pakistan is committed for peace and stability of the region and appreciates the role of China for holding trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and China and expressed the hope that such initiatives would continue.

He said that in-fact the US have had realized that the Asian is looking inward and would not allow the exploitation of resources and dictating the density of the region to be dictated by the imperialistic forces of the West. Chairman Senate also appreciated the support of Chine on Kashmir issue and reiterated that Pakistan firmly believes in One China Policy. He expressed the hope that the Parliamentary relationship between the two countries would further strengthen with the active involvement of the friendship groups in the Parliaments on both sides.

Meanwhile, talking to Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, the Ambassador of UAE who also called on the Chairman Senate at Parliament House Mian Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan and UAE share common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and have supported each other not only on International issues but in the development agenda.

He said that a large number of Pakistanis are contributing in the development of the UAE while the UAE is supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives. He said that there is a need to exploit the tremendous potential for economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that exchange of Parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship. He said that UAE can benefit from the improving security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.