OBOR initiative appreciated

Prime Minister S.K. Abbasi has quite rightly appreciated OBOR initiative of China and said it has helped Pakistan gain investors confidence and it will create connectivity, linkages and boost economic growth of the countries which are part of the project. The PM said this while addressing a panel at the 48th World Economic Forum in Switzerland for the first time after assuming the high office.

PM Abbasi said Pakistan duly recognizes the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping who through his vision has created global connectivity for the future, Pakistan is one the 80 countries through which OBOR passes and will have an impact upon. We term it as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), its impact is already being felt in Pakistan as new power projects are coming up, the country’s railway sector is being upgraded along with new motorways, road infrastructure, our cement industry is adding 56 per cent capacity , exports are turning around and already have increased by 16 per cent, development of Gwadar airport coupled with complementary policies and greater utilization of resources will eventually create financial stability and efficient access to Central Asia.

The PM further said that OBOR passes through countries that generate 40 per cent of global GDP and account for 60 per cent of world population. The PM has quite emphatically highlighted the impact which OBOR initiative is going to have in the coming years on Pakistan, other countries of the region and even beyond and is envisioned to enhance connectivity across continents and more importantly it augurs well for the people of Pakistan of all regions without any discrimination of any kind whatsoever and they should also ensure its successful implementation through hard work and determination.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

