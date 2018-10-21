Obligatory for both govt, opposition to keep House peaceful: Chohan

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that it is obligatory for both government and the opposition to keep the House peaceful and harmonious.

Talking to the media persons here on Sunday, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan invited Hamza Shehbaz and his party members to come and be a part of the Business Advisory Committee. He advised the opposition they must maintain the sacredness of the House and fulfill their duties in the long term interests of their voters.

They should meet the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Parvez Elahi and contribute to the welfare of the masses, he said adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government is all set to listen to their suggestion as the PTI is a real democratic party that is strongly of the opinion that both the government and the opposition will have to go side by side for the betterment of their voters.

Opposition under the leadership of Hamza Shehbaz must not prove their relations with dictators and dictatorship by boycotting the assembly sessions, he maintained.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan while commenting on Metro buses and Orange Line Train was of the view that these buses are running empty on the roads of Multan. These are indeed white elephants and have become a burden on the economy of the province. These projects had nothing to do with the wellbeing of the people, he believed.

All such projects have been initiated merely to get commissions and for the sake of personal publicity, he alleged.

Share on: WhatsApp