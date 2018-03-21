Objectives of course to improve standard of investigation, skill of officials: Temuri

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Dr Sultan Azam Temuri here on Tuesday said that objective of the courses is to improve the standard of investigation and skill of the police officials.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of three months courses organized by School investigation, he said “Today I’m very happy to know that the police officers are taking keen interest, the officers will go out from here with the enough knowledge, and this is my vision to improve the standard of Islamabad police”.

He said to achieve the objective, the school of investigation had been established, primary duty of the police to conduct investigation and if the investigation is not up to standard than police performance cannot be improved. He expressed the hope that the course will be helpful for the police officials.

The IG said that internationally police official are taking part in such courses, so they can adopt internationally recognized method to improve the standard of investigation.

AIG General Farrukh Rasheed, SSP Logistics Muhammad Hussan Iqbal, SP headquarter Sumaira Azam and other police official participated in the event. SP Headquarter said that briefing on the investigation said that the school of investigation had been established in headquarter as per vision of the IG Islamabad.

The lectures were delivered by JamIl Ahmed Hashmi, Liaquat Hayat Khan Niazi, Arsala Saleem, Ghulam Muhammad Baqar, HAssan Raza Shah, Khalid Mehmood Awan, and ANFS official. He said that investigation courses are being arranged regularly in which ASI and inspectors are participating. The IG distributed certificates among the participants of the course.

Orignally published by NNI