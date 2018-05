Srinagar

Senior separatist leader and president Anjuman Shari Shain Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi has said that the solution of Kashmir issue lies in the meaningful dialogue.

He said dialogue has become inevitable in present circumstances but India should accept the reality and initiate a meaningful dialogue.

“People of Kashmir want a peaceful resolution of this long pending problem. India should show seriousness and enter into a meaningful dialogue,” Aga Hasan said.—RK