KARACHI – With fascinating creativity both in his mind and hands, the Karachi-based visual artist has held his audience spellbound with his artwork.

Obaid ur Rahman, who has a passion for playing with colours to craft masterpieces since his childhood, is the first artist in Pakistan to create a 4D painting, besides being considered a pioneer of 3D/ anamorphic art in the country.

Speaking to Social Diary, he shared how most of his personal works are of experimental nature as he tries out different mediums, surfaces, and technology to find a style of his own.

Taking a start by creating sketches from his house’s walls and rooftop, Rehman encountered his hidden talent for 3D art accidentally and this was the point he decided to take it to a larger scale. Till now, he has showcased his artwork in various galleries in Pakistan and abroad as well.

It was his mastery that saved him from the struggle in the field as he told: “ I struggled a little bit explaining this art form to others who had not seen it before but other than that it had been easy for me Alhamdulillah”.

Totally self-made, Obaid did not attend a proper course to learn it. He said this art form is not taught anywhere in the world. “I started studying it on my own through the literature,” he said, adding that an American artist Tracy Lee Stum also helped him a lot.

Saying he decided to opt for it as a career after getting commissioned work, he said he had the full support of his family and it was not possible to pursue it without them.

Speaking about anamorphic art, he said it is very interactive and allows viewers to interact with art and in most cases become part of the artwork or complete the artwork by posing with it or within it in some cases.

He also shared which artworks were closest to his heart. Obaid said: “One of them is my first 3D / Anamorphic artwork that I did in public. The second one would be a multiple-perspective artwork I created in the corner of my room”.

“The third would be the artwork that I created for the Street Art Festival in Wilhelmshaven, Germany in 2016.” The young artist said he simply tried to represent Pakistan in the best way at the international forums.

