Oath taking of students council held at IMCG F/6-2

The investiture ceremony of the newly elected College Council 2022-23 was conducted at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), F-6/2. Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani, Vice-Principals Madam Kaneez Fatima, Saleha Tabassum, Head Mistress Shazia Rabnawaz all the teaching faculty and students attended the ceremony.

Principal Aaliya while congratulating the newly elected Council, highlighted the role of the Student Council in organizing the Inter-House and Inter-Collegiate competitions and the performance of participants.

While advising the students, the Principal said that they must follow the golden principles of regularity, punctuality and discipline.

She also shared her gratitude to the faculty for showing their tireless efforts to provide quality education to the students. The newly elected President Ms.Syeda Zahra Fatima, Ms. Zainab Zia Vice President, Ms. Sidra Tehreem, General Secretary, Ms. Sundas Mushtaq, Joint Secretary and Ms.Tasmiyah Tahir, Treasurer, took the oath to their office.