Oath taking of six judges of SHC today

The oath taking ceremony of the Additional Judges of the High Court of Sindh as Permanent Judges of SHC will be held on December 29, at 11 a.m.

The oath taking ceremony will be held in front of the committee

room of the High Court of Sindh at 2nd floor of the main High Court

Building, said a statement on Friday.

Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh,

will administer the oath to Justice Mrs. Kausar Sultana Hussain, Justice Irshad Ali Shah, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry and Justice Agha Faisal.

