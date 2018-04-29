Oath-taking of rescuers held

Staff Reporter

The oath-taking ceremony of rescuers of the first short-course regarding the Patient Transfer Service took place on Saturday at the Emergency Services Academy.

As many as 345 rescuers including 251 rescue drivers and 94 computer and telephone wireless operators (CTWOs) took oath at the ceremony.

The special service was handed over to Rescue 1122 last year in January by the Health Department along with 509 ambulances in this rega-rd.

The Service has shifted total 257,668 patients from low to specialised healthcare facilities in Punjab so far.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the rescuers on completion of their professional emergency management training and appreciated the Chief Minister Punjab for expansion of the Service in all districts & tehsils of the Punjab.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Director (HR) Dr Fowad Shahzad, Adjutant Academy Dr Ali Imam Syed, officers from Rescue 1122 Headquarters, faculty of the emergency Services Academy and a large number of rescuers.