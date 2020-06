Staff Reporter

Oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Corona Relief Tiger Force of Rawalpindi city was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Member National Assembly of Pakistan, Sadaqat Abbasi were chief guest while Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Assistant Commissioner (City), Qazi Ahmed Sohaib, Coordinator Social Media Corona Corona Force (Rawalpindi), Shams Ud din Abbasi and other official concerned were also present on the occasion.