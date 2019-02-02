Oath taking ceremony of APTU OGDCL employees

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Petroleum Division was the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the OGDCL All Pakistan Ittehad Union (CBA) . He administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers of OGDCL All Pakistan Ittehad Union (CBA) and prayed for the uplift of the country and OGDCL. The oath taking ceremony was attended by OGDCL MD/CEO Zahid Mir, Executive Directors, GMs, officers and huge number of employees, CBA office bearers.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that economic development was the government’s top priority and all out efforts were underway to make the country prosperous by enhancing oil and gas production. He said the government was very keen to enhance energy resources.

On this occasion the Federal Minister congratulated the President and General Secretary of All Pakistan Ittehad Union CBA. He said that workers play an important role along with the management in the development of any institution. OGDCL is one of the largest institutions, enjoying substantial prestige and playing an important role in the exploration and development of oil and gas production. It is also the backbone of economic prosperity of the country. He saluted the management of OGDCL and all the workers who have been rigorously striving day and night to bring the institution on the road to prosperity.

Later, MD OGDCL, Zahid Mir thanked the minister for visiting OGDCL and attending the oath-taking ceremony. He also congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of All Pakistan Ittehad Union (CBA).

He said that OGDCL’s achievements are a result of relentless hard work of its workforce. He said that the union and the management together would build and make OGDCL more sound, strong and prosperous. He assured his full support and cooperation in resolving the problems of the employees.

President of the OGDCL’s All Pakistan Ittehad (CBA) President Mr. Raja Saleem and General Secretary Mr. Malik Ikhlaq also spoke on the occasion..

