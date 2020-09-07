NZ PM restarts campaign with holiday pledge

Wellington

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resumed campaigning in New Zealand’s virus-delayed general election Monday with an attention-grabbing promise to make the Maori New Year a public holiday.

Electioneering had barely started last month when a sudden Covid-19 outbreak forced Auckland into lockdown and brought a temporary halt to campaign activities. Ardern ended up delaying the election by four weeks to October 17 so her government could focus on containing the Auckland infections, which ended 102 days without community transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

With lockdown now over in New Zealand’s largest city, Ardern kick-started her Labour party’s renewed campaign with a pledge to make Matariki, the Maori new year, a public holiday from 2022.

‘As I’ve travelled around New Zealand I’ve heard the calls for Matariki to become a public holiday — its time has come,’ she said. Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis, who has a Maori background, said a Matariki holiday sent an important message to New Zealand’s indigenous people, who comprise less than 20 percent of the country’s population but are central to its national identity.

‘Making Matariki a public holiday is another step forward in our partnership as a people and a further recognition of te ao Maori (the Maori worldview) in our public life,’ he said. —APP