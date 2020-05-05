NZ councillor caught bare-legged

New Desk

In a rather amusing incident, a New Zealand councillor provided comic relief during a virtual council meeting when he was caught bare-legged on camera. Former Labour Cabinet minister, David Benson-Pope unintentionally entertained fellow colleagues on a Zoom council meeting by carrying a feather duster and dusting his bookshelves in a suit jacket and little else. “I think it’s probably appropriate to describe it as being caught with your pants down,” joked Benson-Pope Benson-Pope said he had not realised his camera was on. “It wasn’t intentional,” he said, adding that he was ‘delighted’ to have amused his fellow colleagues. The councillor said he had been gardening before the video conference and put a shirt and jacket on for the meeting.