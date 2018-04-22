NWRC for promoting research work on women issues

Chairperson National Women Resource Center (NWRC), Khawar Mumtaz has said the NWRC was a platform to consolidate information available on women issues in different government departments, universities, research organizations and individuals.

Talking to APP, she said one of the major functions of NCSW was to research on women related issues and gender studies.

She said that the centre was part of National Commission on Status of Women’s (NCSW) efforts to pursue the goal of steering and promoting research on women related issues.

NCSW and National Library of Pakistan, National History and Literary Heritage Division, in a joint venture had established National Women Resource Center at National Library of Pakistan (NLP) last year, she added. She said that NCSW is using the facilities available at National Library of Pakistan free of cost and proposed arranging free transport for women who want to visit the library.

She said that the NCSW is a statutory body to combat discrimination against women with the objective of promoting social, economic, political and legal rights of women as guaranteed in the constitution of Pakistan and in accordance with its international commitments.—APP

