NWA beat Hayatabad Champions in Tabdeeli Football Cup

A strong and spirited North Waziristan Agency Sunday defeated Hayatabad Champion by 3-0 in the ongoing 2nd Tabdeele Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

Member Provincial Assembly Aysha Bano was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players of both the participating teams were introduced to her. Chairman Organizing Committee Shahid Khan, District Sports Oficer Jamshed Baloch, Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal and a large number of spectators were also present.

The match was started on fast tempo and both North Waziristan Agency and Hayatabad Championship gave each other a tough fight till the first 20-minute play where no team could score any goal. It was in the 21st minute when North Waziristan Agency took the lead through center striker Raza Ullah on the field attempt but 10-minute later Raza Ullah scored his second and teams second goal through field attempt to make the tally 2-0.

On the other hands Hayatabad Champions also put in some pressure to reduce the margin and it was in the 33rd minute when they got a penalty kick when center striker Alamgir Junior was wrongly intercepted in the Box area. —APP

