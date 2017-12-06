NWA bazaar blast leaves six dead

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A deadly explosion in a congested bazaar in North Waziristan agency Tuesday evening left at least six people dead and eight others seriously wounded.

The explosive device believed to be a radio controlled bomb was planted in a motor bike parked in the busiest bazaar in Mir Ali Tehsil of the North Waziristan agency where official writ was restored following the military supervised Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Reports reaching here and confirmed by the Political authorities said the improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off with big bang causing panic and harassment in the packed bazaar. The local officials said six people succumbed to their injuries on the spot while eight others sustained serious wounds and were shifted to agency headquarters hospital for treatment.

The security forces immediately rushed to the site of the and blast facilitated the rescue operation besides collecting evidences from the site.

“The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked along the side of Bannu Ghulam Khan Bazaar and the blast target may be a vehicle and those killed and injured were locals of the area”. Political Agent NWA Kamran Afridi said adding the explosion was the first major blast after the culmination of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He said the people of area are not allowed to keep weapons as peace has returned to the region. The government after the successful military operation, it may be recalled, has built a market in the area which facilitates people from far-flung areas.

The security forces are also reported to have kicked of search and net operation after the blast.The culprits responsible for the blast could not be apprehended by the time this report was filed.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra ha strongly condemned the Mir Ali Bazaar blast that resulted in the loss of six precious lives.