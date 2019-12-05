NW operation 2 army soldiers martyred, two militants killed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while two terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) near a village in North Waziristan on Thursday, the military said.
“Security forces conducted [an] IBO near village Charkhel, Boya, North Wazirstan. Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During operation two terrorists killed,” ISPR, the military’s media wing said in a statement. The martyred personnel were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad.

