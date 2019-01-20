Nuwant replacement likely today

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to send replacement (to Australia) for injured Nuwan Pradeep. The 33-year-old right arm fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep got injured (Grade I strain in left hamstring) during team’s only warm up match against Cricket Australia XI. Pradeep is unlikely to take further part in the Test series in Australia and will return home soon.

‘We will be discussing with the team management on Monday morning and will decide at around 10.00 AM’, the chief selector Ashantha De Mel, speaking over telephone from Colombo, said.

‘We have few options in mind and yes, we could have finalized it to day also but the sports ministry being closed on Sunday, the approval for the replacement can only be sought on Monday’, the chairman added.

Sri Lanka’s sports minister Harin Fernando is overseas but his approval will easily be sought over telephone or via e mail.

‘We have already made visas for few extra players and therefore even if the new player flies out on Tuesday, will be able to reach before the first Test match.

The first D/N Test (Brisbane) is beginning on January 24. The replaced player, if not considered for this Test, will be under consideration for the 2nd Test starting at Canberra on February 1. ‘We already have four fast bowlers for the first Test’.

Hemantha Wickramaratne, the selector on Australia tour will return after the two Tests and another selector Brendon Kuruppu will join the team in South Africa, it is also learnt here.

