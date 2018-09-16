Nutrition, malnutrition orientation training workshop held

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A one day orientation training program, for the journalists of three district Shikarpur, Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot, was convened by Programme for Improved Nutrition (PINS) at its headquarter in which the journalists of Shikarpur, Larkana and Qambar-Shahdadkot participated to spread awareness regarding Nutrition, Malnutrition and the nutrition status of under five and pregnant and lactating women in Sindh corresponding to the second target indicator of the Sustainable Development Goal 2 [SDG2], funded by European Union, here on Sunday.

Rabab Jaffar, the Communication Officer, told the journalists that PINS has launched four year programme is being implemented in close collaboration with Sindh Government’s multi-sectoral Accelerated Action Plan (AAP), it will focus on capacitating the Govt of Sindh so that it could efficiently implement its multi sectoral nutrition policey while providing direct assistance to significantly and rapidly reduce malnutrition in Rural Sindh.

Pins will build upon the social mobilsation approach to community driven development of RSPN and RSPs endorced by the Sindh Government. The component focuses on nutrition sensitive interventions that will help create improved WASH infrastructures, implement climate-smart Agriculture and strengthen food security in Rural Sindh with active participation of native communities in a sustainable manner.

