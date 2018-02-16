Nutrition improvement among priority areas for govt: Afzal

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Thursday, said that improvement of nutrition for the people was also among priority areas for the government.

Speaking in a meeting with a 3-member delegation of the Food Fortification Program, Pakistan (FFP) headed by Diane Northway, Minister highly appreciated the initiative and expressed support for the Food Fortification Program (FFP). He also wished the whole FFP team complete success in their endeavours.

Diane Northway was accompanied by Dr. Tauseef Akhtar Janjua, Technical Director and Laila Rubab Jaskani, National Advocacy and Communications Manager. The team leader Ms. Northway briefed the Minister in detail on the objectives of the programme.

The FFP initiative of UK Government (DFID), launched last October, focuses on improvement of nutrition in the country. This includes the fortification of wheat flour and edible oil and ghee across Pakistan, starting in Punjab.

The FFP aims to improve the production, access and consumption of wheat flour fortified with iron, folic acid, vitamin B12 and zinc, and edible oil and ghee fortified with vitamins A and D. Women of child bearing age and children would especially benefit from the Programme.

Northway said that provincial and district level food departments, health departments, Pakistan Flour Mills Association and Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association have an important role to play in achieving the objectives of the Programme. Government’s help in the improvement of the Food Fortification Regulatory system through effective policy making was also vital.