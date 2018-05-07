Nutrition awareness drive concludes

Rawalpindi

A week long Nutrition drive which started in all tehsils of the district from April 30 concluded successfully on May 5 ,said District Officer Health Dr Tahir Rizvi here Sunday.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the DHO said that 410 lady health workers ,64 Area Incharges and Deputy District Health Officers at tehsil level participated to educate women about health and for taking preventive measures specially during pregnancy, delivery and for infant’s health.

Dr Tahir said that 92,400 children six months to nine months of age were screened out and after identification of severe acute malnutrition(SAM) in 11,575 children ,therapeutic food(RUTF) supplements

were provided to them, adding multi nutrient supplements(MMS) were also provided to 35,525 children having moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).—APP