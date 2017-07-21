NUST students to visit Japan under Japan-Asia youth’s science programme

Zubair Qureshi

A delegation of 10 students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) along with their supervisor will be visiting Japan on the invitation by the Government of Japan from tomorrow i.e. July 22 2017. They will stay, visit and hold meetings with their Japanese counterparts for a period of one week.

Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science which is known as the “Sakura Exchange Program in Science”. In this regard a farewell reception held at the Japan embassy here on Thursday. Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai was the host of the event.

The students selected for Japan visit are currently enrolled in the PhD and Masters programs of NUST School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.

Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) annually offer “Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science” (SAKURA Exchange Program in Science). Since last year, this program is being offered in Pakistan and so far students of six high schools have availed this opportunity.

In his welcome address, the ambassador Takashi Kurai congratulated the students upon their selection for Sakura Exchange Program in Science and also underlined the importance of learning new science and technology based on the knowledge in the modern technology-led world. Ambassador Kurai said that Japan would continue assisting Pakistan in its efforts for the human resource development which is the key for achieving sustainable progress and development.