NUST students visit FBR to learn about fiscal policy, tax collection

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A group of students of Department of Government and Public Policy from the School of Social Sciences and Hu-manities at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad visited FBR House on Friday to learn about the working of FBR and its role in fiscal policy, tax collection and revenue generation.

Welcoming the students, Member Facilitation and Taxpayers Education (FATE) Wing FBR Ms. Nausheen Javaid Amjad explained to the students the entire framework of fiscal policy and the role of FBR in formulating and im-planting the fiscal policy as well as its role in revenue generation and resource mobilization.

She told the visiting students about the various stages of formulation of fiscal policy, budget-making process and the long, extensive exercise FBR routinely undertook every year to reach out to the chambers, trade bodies, tax bars, various professional, business and sectoral organizations and the general taxpayers to take their input for finalizing the budget proposals.

Ms Nausheen Amjad also briefed the students on various initiatives undertaken in recent years to automate, mod-ernize and further improve various work processes in FBR to create a taxpayer-friendly system of taxation. She said FBR had done really well in the last five years by introducing a broad range of policy and administrative re-forms, including broadening of tax base, withdrawal of exemptions/concessions and differential taxation for non-filers.

Later, Chief FATE FBR Ms. Tehmina Aamer gave a detailed presentation to the visiting students on the working of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs, their respective contributions towards revenue collection and the various initiatives and reforms undertaken in both the services to meet the challenges they were likely to face in years ahead.

Later, an interactive Q&A session followed during which visiting students asked FBR officials keen questions on dynamics of fiscal policy and taxation. Commemorative shields were exchanged on the occasion. Interactive Q&A session was followed.