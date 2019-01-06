NUST renders remarkable contributions in health sector

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has rendered remarkable contributions in the health sector of the country by developing new technologies during the last five years to assist the health system and benefit the common people.

According to the official source, the university has developed cost-effective Cardiac Stent to facilitate the patients suffering from cardiac diseases and cannot afford to buy the costly stents available in the market. The university, through research, has also developed Intelligent Wheel Chair, Prosthetic Hand, Limb and Knee Joint to facilitate the patients who are suffering from the related diseases.

The university has also developed a Cost Effective Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Diagnostic Kit, Nano-Fabric and Nano-Surgical Blades as well as Electro Cardio Graphy (ECG) Machine, the source added. Ministry of Science and Technology and its Research and Development organizations are mandated to develop technologies for socio-economic development of the country.

Technologies have been developed in different sectors like water, renewable energy, electronics, health, small and medium sized enterprises, industry and agriculture. These developments directly and indirectly my be beneficial for common people of the country.—APP

