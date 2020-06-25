NUST ranked 41 in top 50 under 50 QS University Ranking 2021

Staff Reporter

Coinciding with the celebrations prompted by the university’s gigantic leap amongst the world’s elite Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has indexed yet another booming success by landing amongst the top 50 young universities of the world, as per Top 50 under 50 (2021) QS University Rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), UK, on Wednesday. As per details, NUST has been ranked #41 in the world, ascending 10 positions from its last year’s ranking of # 51. For the past 5 years, NUST has been consistently making headway in this ranking category against a very competitive global higher education environment, soaring from its standing between 81-90 HEIs in 2016 to its present absolute position of #41.

As per the new young university rankings, NUST has emerged as the #1 university in Pakistan and secured the highest ever position in the ranking category by any university in the country. Achieving such a big milestone in less than 30 years of its inception is a proof how NUST is committed to its legacy of merit and quality in the realms of higher education and research.

This ranking is based on the same indicators as that of the QS World University Rankings, except for university’s age. These performance indicators include Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty-Student Ratio, Citations per Faculty, and International Faculty & Students. The category is designed to highlight universities whose performance in Teaching & Research is increasingly impressive, considering their age and resources.