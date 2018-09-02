NUST plants 1000 saplings in Tree Plantation Campaign

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has organized a Tree Plantation Campaign here at its main campus as a part of the ongoing Green Pakistan program to encourage students to plant trees and create awareness among them about benefits of forests.

The plantation of around 1000 saplings will go a long way in making NUST environment friendly and carbon neutral university. The saplings included, Olive, Cassia Fistula known as Golden shower, Guava & Pomegranate.

Being a premier national university, NUST has aligned its green efforts with the government’s policy to overcome environmental pollution, and has been striving to play its part in raising awareness among the masses through various initiatives.

Keeping in view its efforts towards environment friendly university management, NUST intends participating in Indonesian UI Green Metric University Rankings this year. The ranking provides the result of online survey regarding the current condition and policies related to Green Campus and Sustainability in the Universities all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion Pro Rector Planning & Resource Maj Gen Jahangir Khan, HI (M) (Retd) said that students should realize their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that we can plant more and more trees.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp