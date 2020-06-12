NUST-made diagnostic kits for Covid-19 get nod from DRAP

Staff Reporter

In a major breakthrough vis-à-vis indigenous development of diagnostic kits for the detection of Covid-19, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has received approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) over the successful lab trials of N-CovKit – a Coronavirus Testing Kit developed by NUST for the diagnosis of Covid-19.

In his tweet on June 12, 2020, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also confirmed the approval of NUST-made kits by DRAP, adding, “this will bring significant cost reduction of Covid tests,” in the country and will “save huge import bill.”

He also extended his felicitations to NUST leadership and both scientists, saying that they had made the country proud by their outstanding contribution to fight the pandemic through developing these testing kits.

NUST has successfully performed lab trials of N-CovKit on as many as 330 blinded samp-

les.

These indigenously established assays are robust, sensitive to the target, and would soon be available at a lower price as compared to imported ones.