NUST, IFMP launch diploma in capital markets

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Institute of Financial Markets Pakistan (IFMP) has launched a specialized Diploma in Capital Markets in collaboration with Professional Development Centre (PDC) of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), an industry needs driven training based diploma Program in Pakistan, for individuals interested in pursuing careers in capital markets. A spokesman of IFMP said on Wednesday that estimates indicate that more than one million individuals are engaged in various segments of the securities markets as investors and working professionals and the demand for skilled and competent professionals is constantly growing every year. He further said that the Diploma in Capital Market will prepare the securities markets professionals with a good understanding of the capital markets, it offers individuals the opportunity to gain specialist knowledge of financial markets, fixed income, financial derivatives, bonds and fund management.