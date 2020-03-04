NUST holds seminar on ‘Knowledge Economy

Staff Reporter

Knowledge has always been the core component of any country’s vision and policies for comprehensive progress. The contemporary era is, however, witnessing an unprecedented speed of the phenomenon, making knowledge an even more essential constituent in rapid economic development, characterised by close linkages between innovative evolution and considered investments in R&D and education. In the context of greater emphasis being placed in Pakistan on developing a strong knowledge economy, the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS), the university-based think tank, organised a high-level national seminar on “Knowledge Economy: The Path to Speedy and High-Quality Growth,” at the university’s main campus here on Wednesday.

The seminar featured two high-level interactive sessions dealing comprehensively with the key components of value in the field of Knowledge Economy – built upon the 4 key pillars of Human Resource Development, Economic & Institutional Regime, Innovation, and Advanced Information & Communication Technologies – and sought rational approaches of strengthening the dynamic interplay between these crucial pillars.

Mr Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, shared his valued assessments on operationalising the Quadruple Helix Model of innovation for knowledge economy: moving up the value chain from infrastructure-led to innovation-led development.He exhorted academics and researchers to align knowledge creation and innovation with real world problems, and stressed the need for building indigenous capabilities in terms of technological advancement and human resource development, so as to reduce and eventually eliminate foreign dependency.