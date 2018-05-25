NUST girl students to participate in Int’l Formula Student competition

A group of girl students from National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) are employing mechanical skills to produce a car to participate in the International Formula Student competition that will be held in Silverstone car racing track, United Kingdom, in July.

Through excessive effort and hard work, the 15-member ‘Team Auj’ has successfully secured its place as a registered participant of the International Formula Student competition.

This initiative taken by young students raise women participation in the motor-sports industry is gaining momentum as these talented girls continue to utilize their skills and knowledge in designing and manufacturing a formula-style race car for the competition. The team is not only determined to land a position among the top most teams of the competition but is also prepared to have its impact on the society by encouraging able women to put their knowledge and creativity to a better, more practical use, according a report published in an international newspaper.

Team Auj is one of the many initiatives to increase women empowerment but what sets it apart from other campaigns is its access to an international audience. It also aims at encouraging Pakistani women to involve themselves in projects that are usually restricted to the male gender and broaden their horizons, allowing them to become more independent.

Thus far, Team Auj has managed to win the support of some of the biggest companies in Pakistan and attract many sponsors through the unique and significant concept. It is demonstrating their exemplary skills to an international audience through Formula Student, enabling the world to see the real capability of Pakistani women.

It would be a delight to see the team succeed in achieving its objectives both in the UK and within Pakistan, the report said, adding Team Auj was a praiseworthy initiative to bring about social development and create a favorable environment for advocates of social reforms.—APP

