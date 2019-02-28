NUST features prominently in QS subject rankings 2019

With its infallible reputation globally as a quality higher education institution with a strong academic and Research and development base, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been ranked at the top in Engineering and Technology in Pakistan as per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Ranking 2019, released on February 27.

NUST has already been featuring prominently in the four disciplines of Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Computer Science and Information Systems; Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering and Physics and Astronomy. Adding more feathers to it cap, the university, for the first time, has been ranked by QS in the categories of Business and Management and Mathematics, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.—APP

