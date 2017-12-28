NUST confers degrees on 181 graduates at S3H convocation

To commemorate the academic accomplishments of its graduating students, NUST School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) in its fourth postgraduate and undergraduate convocation held here Wednesday awarded degrees to 181 students. President and CEO of Askari Bank Syed Majeed Ullah Husaini was the chief guest on the occasion and awarded degrees and medals to the graduates.

Prominent among others present at the occasion were Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI, (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal S3H, and luminaries from different walks of life.

Husaini congratulated the graduates, their parents and faculty in his address.

He further said as inheritors of a society which blossomed up great values for life and a deep concern for human development, we should intensely aspire for deepening and broadening our knowledge; experience the power of team work and integrity; and always be guided by higher social values.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector NUST said S3H had established its credibility as a vibrant NUST institution in a short span of time.

He made special mention of the Chinese Studies Centre at the school, which, he said, was not only teaching Chinese language to NUST students but was also imparting Chinese Development Experience at the undergraduate level.

He said the centre would soon be teaching the Chinese way of doing business to NUST business students.

On the occasion, a total of 181 graduates received their degrees in the disciplines of economics, mass communication, clinical psychology and public administration.

President’s Gold Medal for Best Performance in academics for the degrees of Master of Science and Bachelor of Science was awarded to four graduate students and three undergraduate students.

Faculty awards were also distributed during the ceremony. Dr Athar Maqsood Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Zahid Siddique were conferred the Best Teacher Award and the Best Researcher Award, respectively.—APP

