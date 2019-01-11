National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Pakistan, and Beihang University (BUAA), China, one of the top 16 Chinese universities, have partnered for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Cyber Security Research Centre (CSRC) at the NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS).
Dean of the School of Cyber Science and Technology, BUAA, Professor Liu Jian-wei, visited NUST on Friday to formalise the partnership that will go a long way in enhancing research in Cyber Security, which is a crucial domain not only for Pakistan, but also for the world at large, says a press release.
The partnership between NUST and BUAA will also encompass mutual exchange of faculty and students, conduct of joint symposia, conferences, workshops and summer schools.—APP
NUST, Beihang University to establish Cyber Security Research Centre
