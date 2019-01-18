NUST awards degrees to 700 students

Staff Reporter

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) awarded degrees to 700 students in the disciplines of Bachelors, Masters and PhD here at University main campus on Thursday.

The degrees were awarded in 4 departments including Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), School of Natural Sciences (SNS), Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), and Research Centre for Modelling & Simulation (RCMS).

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Rector Lt Gen (R) Naweed Zaman conferred degrees to the graduating students and medals to the distinction holders, a press release said.

Share on: WhatsApp