Nusrat Fateh Ali’s 70th birth anniversary celebrated

The 70th birth anniversary of famous singer and Qawwal, Ustad Nusrat Feteh Ali Khan, was celebrated here on Saturday.

Nusrat Feteh ALi was born in Faisalabad and started his career as a Qawwal. Later on, he emerged as a singer and he mixed Pakistani music with European, which brought him world fame and laurels.

He travelled all-over the world and sang great songs and Qawwalis. He died on August 16, 1997.—APP

