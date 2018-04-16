Nursing team leaves for training in Turkey

Staff Reporter

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, a 20-member delegation of nurses left Lahore on Sunday for Turkey.

Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kausar Parveen and other staff saw off the delegation. DG nursing said on the occasion that nurses delegation would stay in Turkey for one month during which they will get training in Peads, ICU, CCU, operation theatres and ward management.

The training would be part of specialisation. After their return, the trained nurses would perform their duties in their specialised fields.

The DG nursing said that by deputing specialised nurses, the patient care and ward management services would further improve.