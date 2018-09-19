Nursing students protest in Srinagar, demand Iqbal’s release

Srinagar

The paramedical students, today, staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar to push for the release of their classmate Muhammad Iqbal who was arrested by Indian police from Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday.

Holding placards reading ‘Release Iqbal’, ‘Iqbal is innocent’, ‘Where is the brother of 7 sisters’, the students assembled at the Press Enclave in Srinagar and chanted slogans in favor of Iqbal, a resident of Futlipora village in Pakherpora area of Budgam.

The police said that Iqbal was detained on Wednesday from a truck in which three men were traveling, who attacked an Indian paramilitary force’s party on the highway.

The protesting students said that Iqbal was on way to Jammu to visit his ailing father. “The allegations leveled against Iqbal are baseless,” the students said.

Meanwhile, family members of Iqbal Ahmed Rathar also demanded his release, saying that he is innocent and unaware of the reason behind his arrest.

Lone brother of seven sisters with an ailing father, Iqbal is a student of BSc Nursing at Soura Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar.—KMS

