Nursing students hold demonstration

Srinagar
The nursing students of Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, today, held a protest demonstration demanding release of their classmate Muhammad Iqbal Rathar.
Scores of nursing students from Soura Institute of Medical Sciences assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar and staged a demonstration seeking release of Muhammad Iqbal Rathar. Iqbal was arrested by the Indian police on Srinagar-Jammu highway recently.
Shouting slogans, the protesters said that Iqbal was arrested on fabricated charges.
They demanded his immediate release.
A panchayat ghar was damaged in a fire incident at Matrigam Tikri in Pehthkote area of Bandipora district.
The fire resulted in partial damage to the building.—KMS